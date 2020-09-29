Republic of Ireland U-21 striker, Jonathan Afolabi has signed for Dundee from Celtic on a season long loan.

The 20-year-old Dubliner joined Celtic from Southampton in 2019 but has yet to play a competitive fixture for the Hoops.

He was sent out on loan to Scottish Championship club Dunfermline on loan in January 2020, scoring two goals in six appearances before the season was brought to a premature end by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afolabi, who played his underage football for Shamrock Rovers, Lourdes Celtic and St Joseph’s Boys, was a key player for the Republic of Ireland side which reached the semi-finals of the U19 European Championships in 2019, scoring in the 2-1 victory over Czech Republic and being selected for the team of the tournament.