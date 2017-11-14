AFN to unveil new Constitution, logo at Congress – Official

Amaechi Akawo, the Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, on Tuesday said the Federation’s two-day Congress in Abuja would witness the unveiling of its new constitution and logo.

Akawo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the 2017 AFN Congress, which begins on Wednesday would be used to chart a new direction for the sport.

He said the adoption and ratification of the new AFN constitution would promote the country’s athletics to a global level.

He said: “The event will also unveil a new logo for the federation, which will further reposition athletics in the country.”

He said participants at the AGM were expected from the athletics associations in the country and the FCT, with the representatives being the associations’ chairmen and secretaries.

Akawo said other stakeholders, including the media, will also be part of the Congress at a limited level, after being accredited at the venue of the meeting.

Speaking ahead of the Congress, Sunday Adeleye, the Federation’s Technical Director, had called on members to support ongoing efforts at repositioning the body.

Also, Brown Ebewele, the representative of coaches on the AFN board, had earlier urged Congress participants to be of good behaviour during the meeting.