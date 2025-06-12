AFN South East, North West zonal elections end in Abuja

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has strengthened its new Executive Board, following the successful completion of the South East and North West zonal elections in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election took place on Wednesday at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

It was overseen by Bukola Olopade, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Victor Okorie, a silver medalist at the 2003 All African Games in Abuja, who was seeking re-election into the board, had served as AFN Performance Director between 2021 and 2023.

Okorie secured the South East ticket with a unanimous 4-0 vote over another former athlete, Innocent Iheme.

Ladan Zurmi of Zamfara State clinched the North West position with a convincing 5-1 victory over Sunday Adeleye of Kaduna State.

Speaking after the elections, Olopade commended the process for its transparency and credibility.

He said: “Athletics is one of our major sports, and it is therefore very important to get it right with the election processes.

“This is because that will be the foundation of everything that will be achieved in the next four years.

“The success of the NSC is tied to how well our federations perform, as it is through them that we are implementing the Renewed Hope Sports mandate that Mr. President has entrusted on us.

“The AFN is one federation we cannot afford to toy with.”

Olopade called for unity and collaboration within the athletics community.

He said: “We know everybody cannot be on the board at the same time, but we all belong to the same sports family; working for the overall interest of Nigerian sports.

“We therefore appeal to every stakeholder to seek peace and reconciliation at all times to de-escalate tensions, especially concerning election matters.”

NAN reports that the AFN presidential election is scheduled to hold on Thursday (today) in Abuja.

