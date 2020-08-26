RelatedPosts No Content Available

Members of the Congress and Board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria say they are flabbergasted by reports that the Constitution of the federation approved at its Congress in November 2017 has been amended without their knowledge and approval.

The AFN President, Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, revealed this in a memo to the 37-member state associations, including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on August 7, 2020.

Gusau said the 2017 constitution was amended at a congress of the federation in Awka, Anambra State on December 4, 2019, and that the constitution ‘”that was forwarded to the World Athletics (WA) was the AFN Constitution 2017 (as amended) during the Congress held in Awka, Anambra State.”

Falilat Ogunkoya, reigning African 400metres record holder and Olympics 400m and 4x400m medallist, who is also the chairperson of Ogun State Athletics Association, rejected Gusau’s claim in the memo.

Ogunkoya said: “Which constitution was amended?

“I didn’t receive any proposal from the AFN to that effect.

“The constitution of the AFN is clear on how and when the constitution can be amended.”

The Chairman of Ekiti State Athletics Association, Samuel Fatunla, described reports of the purported amendment as a joke carried too far.

Timon Gunen, reigning national 5000m record holder and Chairman of Plateau State Athletics Association, corroborated Fatunla’s claim and denied receiving any such proposal.