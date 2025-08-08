Afenifere Youth Council condemns police assault on Sowore

The Afenifere National Youth Council has strongly condemned the alleged violent assault and continued detention of human rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued by the Council’s National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, the group described the incident—which left Sowore with a broken arm—as a “blatant disregard for the rule of law and humanity.”

Ojajuni accused the police of targeting Sowore for his outspoken criticism of the Bola Tinubu administration, particularly his claims about the illegal tenure of Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

Calling for immediate accountability, the youth council demanded that the police either release Sowore or charge him in court within 48 hours.

They warned that the police would be held responsible if any harm befalls him.

Ojajuni noted that Sowore’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy should be respected, not met with brutality, reaffirming the council’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law.

The Council urged the Nigeria Police Force to act with integrity and ensure that citizens’ rights are protected, irrespective of their political or ideological stance.

The statement read, “The National President of Afenifere National Youths Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, has strongly condemned the recent brutal treatment meted out to Omoyele Sowore during his visit to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit for an interview.

“Reports indicate that Sowore suffered a broken arm as a result of this encounter, a situation that is not only against the law but also a blatant disregard for humanity.

“Prince Ojajuni emphasized that the law does not grant anyone the license to behave like beasts. No one is above the law, not even the Inspector General of Police.

“If Sowore has committed an offense, he should be charged accordingly and given a fair trial. However, taking him to an unknown destination without due process is unacceptable.”

“The Afenifere National Youths Council demands that the Nigerian Police Force adhere to the principles of justice and humanity,” the statement said.

“If anything untoward happens to Sowore, the Nigeria Police Force will have a lot to account for,” Ojajuni warned.

“We hereby give the Nigerian Police Force a 48-hour ultimatum to either release Omoyele Sowore or charge him to court.

“It is imperative that the rights of every citizen are respected and protected, especially those who have contributed significantly to the democratic progress of our nation,” the council further noted.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council stands firm in its commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law. We urge the Nigerian Police Force to act with integrity and responsibility in handling this matter,” Ojajuni added.

