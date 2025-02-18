Afenifere: We received news of Clark’s death with great shock

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Tuesday said it received the passing of foremost Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, with great shock.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Clark, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum died on Monday in Abuja at 97.

Reacting, Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos that Clark was passionate about Nigeria, just like the late Afenifere chieftain ,Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

“We received the news of the demise of Pa Edwin Clark with shock the same way we received the news of the demise of our leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo,

“Clark was very deep, and, of course, very fearless. He was a patriot par excellence. Nigeria meant so much to him.

“The issues that have to do with the people were of great concern to him. He will be greatly missed, because he was a strong, influential voice,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi, who conveyed the condolences of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said Clark would forever be remembered for his contributions to the country.

“Pa Edwin Clark was an active player in the Nigerian political scene ,even when he was very old, he was still very active

“He (Clark) never shied away from commenting or expressing his opinion on any issue of national importance.

“So, we, in Afenifere, will also miss him, just like we know that other people in the South-South, in particular, in Nigeria, as a whole, will miss him,” Afenifere spokesman said.

NAN reports that Clark was a former federal commissioner for information and prominent Ijaw leader.

A distinguished lawyer, activist, and politician, Clark was a formidable voice for the South-South region and the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

He founded PANDEF and co-led the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), advocating justice, equality, and human rights.

