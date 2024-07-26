Afenifere urges organisers to shelve planned hunger protest

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to be circumspect on the issue of the nationwide protests being contemplated by some people in the country.

Afenifere stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

The socio-cultural body deposed that while the people have an inalienable right to protest, consideration should be given to the general atmosphere surrounding the planned protest.

He said, “Information at the disposal of Afenifere is that the planned protest is to draw the attention of the government to the excruciating situation in the country.

“As the saying goes, those who feel it, know it. In other words, Nigerians consider protest as a way of registering their displeasure, perhaps disenchantment over what many are going through. It’s in order.

“But there are some factors that need to be put into consideration. First is whether protest is the only means by which the government’s attention can be called to the perceived hardship in the land. And, if the protest path is to be taken, what form should it take?

“Engagement is a very potent instrument not only to call attention to the situation on ground, but to decide on what the ways should be.

“Incidentally, the Federal Government has not only expressed its awareness of what is going on in the country, it expressed a commitment to engagements with Nigerians so as to find solutions to the myriad of challenges that the country is facing. Challenges that are the basis for the planned protests.

“The experience of what happened during #Endsars in 2020 is still fresh in our minds. Scars of the protests can still be felt in various places. For instance, the non-pareil modern laboratory in Lagos that was destroyed then could not be replaced up till now. A laboratory that had nothing to do with what the protesters were venting their anger against. The destruction of the laboratory has meant that tests that could be routinely done in Lagos now have to be taken to the United States of America.”

The organisation therefore called on relevant arms of government not only to meaningfully engage the people, but to make manifest steps to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians within the shortest possible time.

