Afenifere to governors: Unite in defence of Nigeria’s national integrity

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has called on the Progressive Governors Forum and the South-West Governors Forum to speak with one voice in defence of the nation’s integrity.

In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, Afenifere said ”A principled and vigorous defence of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and international esteem is both apposite and imperative.

”We specifically call upon members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the South-West Governors Forum to rise to the occasion and speak with a unified and resolute voice.”

The group lamented the ” increasingly calculated manoeuvres by certain political elements intent on imperilling the cohesion of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discrediting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both within and beyond our national borders.

”These orchestrated campaigns, often cloaked in the rhetoric of democratic dissent, are rapidly transgressing the fine line between legitimate political opposition and a pernicious assault on the nation’s global reputation.

“It is deeply lamentable that some have chosen international platforms to propagate narratives that cast Nigeria in an unflattering light, ostensibly under the guise of advocacy or reform.

“This growing proclivity for externalising domestic political grievances does little to advance our collective cause.

“Rather, it undermines national pride and compromises Nigeria’s standing within the international community.

“To besmirch one’s own country on foreign soil is neither sagacious nor patriotic.

“A recent example was the de-marketing of Nigeria and misrepresenting the country at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

”It is, indeed, a grievous affront to the values that ought to underpin national aspiration.

“As a non-partisan yet nationally conscious organisation, Afenifere remains an unwavering custodian of the Nigerian Project.

“We affirm our steadfast belief in the unity, progress, and sovereign dignity of the Republic.

“Thus, it is wholly unacceptable when personal ambition and self-interest eclipse the sanctity of our shared identity and national image.

”In a period marked by multifaceted challenges and strains on national cohesion, the burden of leadership must necessarily encompass the preservation of our homeland’s integrity.

“To remain tacit in the face of concerted calumny is tantamount to complicity.

“On this note, for His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke up in defence of the President and the nation, we say well done.

“Accordingly, we urge Nigeria’s political stewards,particularly at the sub-national level,to repudiate this creeping culture of acquiescent silence.

“Let no holder of public office allow transient political calculations to eclipse the primacy of national interest.

The group said that “the stakes are too significant, and posterity will not be kind to those who falter when the dignity of our republic stood in jeopardy.”

