Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has described the statement of the Arewa Consultative Forum on the attack carried out on the Fulani settlement in Ibarapaland, Oyo State by Sunday Igboho and his supporters as hypocritical.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, on Saturday said the people of Yorubaland were not scared of war as insinuated in the statement by ACF, signed by its spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe.

Odumakin, however, said the the people of Yorubaland will not instigate war.

He said it was surprising that the ACF that had kept quiet while the Fulanis were attacking Yoruba sons and daughter now found it convenient to complain on the step taken by Igboho.

While noting the steps taken by Igboho was not backed by Afenifere, Odunmakin said in the statement: “The attention of Afenifere has been drawn to the hypocritical tears of Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) over clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo state occasioned by the inimical activities of Fulani herdsmen against indigenous Yoruba people.

“While we have gone to a great length to sue for peace and have appealed to our pained people to be law abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harassment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966.

“We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land.

“We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people.

“We advise them to call their criminals to order and not expect our people to sheepishly wait to be killed by those who value cow lives more than human beings.

“We do not want a repeat of 1966 event but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads.”