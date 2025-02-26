Afenifere tasks Ondo, Kogi governors to ensure release of kidnapped youth leader Ojajuni

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group has tasked governors of Ondo and Kogi states, to ensure the rescue of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council.

The group, rising from its monthly general meeting held at the country home of its late national leader, also asked security agencies to act without delay.

In a communique signed by its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, and its National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, the group decried the worsening security situation in the country.

The communique reads,” Afenifere decried the worsening security situation in the country.

“Members received reports of a young man, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, whose videos of his ordeal in the den of kidnappers have been on social media for almost a week.

“The Meeting called on the governments of Ondo and Kogi States around which common boundaries the kidnapping was reported to have taken place and the relevant security agencies to act without further delay and ensure the rescue and safety of the young man.”

Ojajuni, in a video shared recently, had made a desperate appeal to Nigerians to help raise the N100 million ransom demanded by kidnappers who have threatened to kill him by 3 pm on Monday.

In the footage, a kidnapper was seen pointing an AK-47 at Ojajuni’s chest as he begs the public for financial assistance to secure his release.

“Nigerians, please help me! Your donation — N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000 — can go a long way in saving my life,” he pleaded in the video.

“My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video.”

While confirming Ojajuni’s abduction in a statement last week, the council said the youth leader was kidnapped on Monday, February 17, 2025.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The unfortunate incident occurred yesterday, and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million,” the statement partly read.

The council said Ojajuni sustained a bullet wound on his buttock during the kidnapping.

