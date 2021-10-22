Afenifere replies Malami over claims on Igboho accounts

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has reacted to the allegations by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has ties with major sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

The group reacted to the development in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, on Friday.

Ebiseni said: “The Federal Government with its Attorney General, will not stop amusing themselves with illogical reasoning on the nationality question.

“It is expected that the AG would be guided by the standard of a reasonable man, which is a central test in legal inquiry, before addressing the public.

“This time around, the team set up by him, at a time he is hell-bent on nailing Igboho, has satisfied his emotional expectations, but in a most unreasonable and tenuous manner, by suggesting that Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation campaigner, would be on the same sponsorship with Boko Haram.

“Only someone with pathological hatred for Igboho and insult to the Yoruba nation will find a common bed for Yoruba nation agitation and Boko Haram which is known to act in tandem with the Fulani herdsmen whose terrorist acts were responsible for Igboho’s campaigns.

“The whole world knows what Igboho stood and still stands for and his peaceful modus operandi, in spite of the unwarranted invasion of his house which was aimed at his life by the Federal Government.

“It is of amusing cruelty that the Federal Government which was unable to defend itself of terrorism against Igboho and for which it was handed N20 billion in aggravated damages, would turn around that Igboho received less than N200 million to sponsor terrorism since 2013 when Igboho had never been heard of and when Major General Muhammad Buhari, as former Military Head of State then was campaigning for the Sharia as a law of general application in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government and its security agencies should better pay the damages awarded against them, apologise to Igboho and his household for the acts of terrorism committed against the peaceful campaigner.

“The Federal Government may continue to play the ostrich, the whole world knows those who enacted, engineered, and continue to promote terrorism in Nigeria.”

