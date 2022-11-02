Afenifere meetings will now hold in Akure, not Adebanjo’s hometown — Fasoranti

The Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said that thenceforth, the meeting of the socio-political group will now hold in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where he is resident.

Fasoranti said this in an interview he granted IATV, a YouTube Channel, which was obtained by The Eagle Online.

Fasoranti spoke with IATV on Monday, a day after the visit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to him in Akure.

According to the leader of the socio-political group, the meetings of the group will no longer hold in Ogbo, Ijebuland in Ogun State, the home of its Acting Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He said this was a collective decision of the leadership and membership of the body.

The Eagle Online recalls that the meeting of Afenifere was moved to Ogbo after Adebanjo was pronounced the Acting Leader of the group.

But Fasoranti said the issue that led to the movement of the meeting to Ogbo was a misinterpretation of the state of his health.

He told IATV: “Afenifere meetings will come back to Akure:

“Yes.

“I dictate the pace.

“It will come back.

“The reason the meeting was shifted was a misunderstanding, misinterpretation and misconception of some people that I was going senile as I cannot comprehend.

“When I heard that, I reacted.

“And the person who said that regretted saying so.

“So, no problem.”

On the perceived interregnum in leadership, Pa Fasoranti said: “Nothing has happened.

“No shaking.”

He also said that most of the leaders and members of the body have said they would not be going for meetings in Adebanjo’s home thenceforth.

Speaking on the claim that he backed Tinubu for the presidency because he was monetarily induced, Fasoranti, who first burst into laughter, said: “Those who know me will say no.

“I didn’t take any money.

“I stand by principles.”

Speaking further in Yoruba language, he added that the group did not back the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, but Tinubu, who he referred to by his traditional title from Borgu in Niger State, Jagaban.

He said: “Reuben Fasoranti is the head of Afenifere at this period.

“No two positions on it.

“If you ask the members of our group, they won’t name someone else.

“Afenifere did not back Obi.

“We put forward Jagaban to be voted for.”

Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/bq6BsQoiv4s






