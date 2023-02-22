Afenifere leader meets Atunluse group, canvasses votes for Peter Obi

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, has appealed to Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Saturday’s presidential election.

He made the appeal when he hosted the leadership of the Atunluse Initiatives, a socio-cultural and political group.

The Afenifere leader said on Tuesday in Lagos at the meeting that the country is at a difficult period and needed someone like Obi to rescue the current situation.

He said it was the responsibility of every Nigerian to fight for its freedom.

Adebanjo said: “We don’t have money to fight them, but we must do everything legitimately to free ourselves.

“Because we agreed that we will be sharing the elective position between the North and the South, South West had their share under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, it went back to the North under Umaru Yar’Adua.

“Goodluck Jonathan also did his own from South South and it went back to North.

“Now coming back to South, it should be given to the South East in the name of equity, justice and fairness.”

According to Adebanjo, it is the turn of the South East to produce the next president of the country.

Also speaking, Akinsola Akinbobola, Chairman of Atunluse Initiatives, thanked the nonagenarian for his efforts at uniting Nigeria.

Akinbobola and few leaders of Atunluse later had a closed door meeting with Pa Adebanjo and other Afenifere leaders.

The Coordinator of the Atunluse Initiatives, Olaseni Shalom, said the organisation would make their choice of presidential candidate known after its meeting with the New Nigeria Peoples Party delegation on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Olaseni reiterated that Atunluse would remain resolute with the masses and for the advancement of good governance and better life for Nigerians.

“We can only support a political party that shares same ideology with our organisation for the advancement of good governance and better life with majority of the citizens living in comfort,” he said.

Samson Adesina, Spokesperson of the organisation, said Atunluse would make pronouncement to Nigerians which presidential candidate they would vote for when they conclude consultation.