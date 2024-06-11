Afenifere lauds South-West governors for adopting its anthem

The Ogun State chapter of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday lauded the Governors of the six South-West states for adopting its anthem.

The eulogy was contained in a statement by the chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo said: “The official adoption of the Afenifere Anthem by the six Governors of the South-West is a welcome development. The adoption signposts a movement towards the ideal of a united Yoruba Nation, which believes in the model that set the defunct Western Region apart as the most developed part of Nigeria.

The anthem of a people is a solemn oath of unalloyed loyalty to the creed of their forebears. With this adoption, we are happy that the Governors are slowly but surely moving towards what late Chief Obafemi Awolowo laid down for the development of the Yoruba Nation.

“We expect that following the adoption of this anthem, the ideals of quality universal education for all Yorubas, access to quality healthcare services, facilitation of rural development and modern agricultural practices along with agro-allied development will follow. If this should happen, the entire South-West Region will be returning to the pre-1966 era, when we were first among equals in Africa.

“This development, i.e. pre-1966, saw the South-West as a Nation ahead of some European countries. We can do it. We can recreate that era once our Governors show the political will to do so, as they just did with this new anthem for our people. Oodua a gbe wa o!”