Afenifere: Fasoranti makes U-turn, says Adebanjo remains acting Leader

The Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has declared that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is the group’s acting leader.

The clarification was made in a statement by the Personal Assistant of Fasoranti, Adedapo Abiola, in Akure.

In the statement on Thursday, Abiola also said that the meetings of the group will continue to be held at Chief Adebanjo’s country home in Ogbo-ljebu, Ogun State.

The Eagle Online recalls that Fasoranti had in a television interview said that Adebanjo was no longer the acting Chairman of the socio-political group and that its meeting would now hold in his home in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

However, the statement by Abiola said: “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasoranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarize Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race.”





