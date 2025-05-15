Afenifere disowns call for Akume’s suspension

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has disowned a group which claimed to be its faction calling for the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, from office.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abagun Omololu, the Organising Secretary of Afenifere, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Omololu described the statement, which he said was falsely attributed to Afenifere, as a mischievous, unauthorised communication, and categorically repudiated it.

According to him, Afenifere does not have factions, noting that there is only one Afenifere, which is under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said the authentic Afenifere leadership had never at any time authorised any of its officers, serving or retired, to issue what he called a prejudicial, defamatory or politically-motivated statement.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the fraudulent individuals hiding under the name of Afenifere to pursue personal or partisan agendas.

“We are fully aware that certain members of the Labour Party in Yoruba land have continued to masquerade as speaking for Afenifere.

“These political opportunists, whose actions are driven by bitterness and selfish ambition, are hereby, sternly warned to desist from dragging the revered name of Afenifere into disrepute,” he said.

Omololu further said that the statement, which attempted to link the SGF to an EFCC investigation involving a private individual, was not only dishonest but a deliberate act of blackmail.

He said it was publicly known that the said investigation was initiated on the strength of a complaint by Sen. Akume himself, upon observing some irregularities.

The Afenifere chieftain said that the attempt by the faceless group to twist available facts into an accusation of complicity was irresponsible, malicious and embarrassing to the Yoruba nation.

“We wish to reiterate that Afenifere stands firmly on the side of due process, justice and rule of law.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to conduct its investigations without pressure, coercion or threats of orchestrated protests.

“Afenifere, as a non-partisan and principled socio-political-cultural body, will not be used as a vehicle for any political vendetta,” he further said.

Omololu emphasized that Afenifere would continue to defend the integrity of its name, the unity of Nigeria, and the dignity of Yoruba leadership.

NAN reports that one Andrew Uchi, initially thought to be an aide to the SGF, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in March over alleged multi billion naira bribery and money laundering.

Uchi was accused of acquiring properties in Abuja; Jos, Plateau State; Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka Local Government Area in Benue.

Additionally, two Bureau de Change operators are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the money laundering scheme linked to him.

However, the SGF’s office has since distanced itself from Uchi, saying he was never an aide to Akume.

The office urged the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations were still ongoing, adding that it appreciated the understanding and support of the public on the issue.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the office’s leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct.

“It has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“We recognise the efforts of the EFCC to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable,” it said in a statement.

In spite of the clarification, the unknown ‘faction’ of Afenifere called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend Akume in order to mitigate his undue influence in the investigation.

The group gave EFCC a 7-day ultimatum to update the public on the status of the investigation or risk a massive nationwide protest, somehow portraying it as having a partisan political interest in the matter.

Reacting to the development, a coalition of civil society organisations described the attempt to link Akume to the alleged fraud by all means as prejudicial, devoid of evidence, and driven by malicious political motives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the accused person, Mr Uchi, is not an appointee of Mr President, or on the payroll of the SGF, nor does he work in the office of the SGF, or is related to the SGF, beyond being an opportunistic hanger-on around, who specialises in name-dropping, as against the claims in their statement.

“It is also on record and noteworthy that the investigation being carried out by the EFCC is at the instance of His Excellency, Sen George Akume, after noticing the extravagant lifestyle of Mr Uchi, and has since publicly distanced himself from the suspect.

“The surreptitious coercive attempt by the so-called factional Afenifere group to manipulate the EFCC’s findings or incite public opinion to cast aspersions on the character and person of the SGF with the intent to sway public opinion against him is a direct affront, discriminatory, offensive, obnoxious, distasteful, and disrespectful,” the CSOs said.

The coalition added that it did not support or encourage any act of corruption from any quarters, but would resist any attempt to manipulatively slander or smear the nation’s leaders with unprofessional conduct.(NAN)

