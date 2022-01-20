Afenifere decries kidnapping on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has reacted to the recent kidnappings on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and worsening security in the country.

The group spoke in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on Wednesday in Lagos State.

Afenifere said the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway last Sunday was evidence that the governments have failed in their primary duties of providing security to the people and seeing to their welfare.

Ajayi said in the statement: “Reports had it that some displaced terrorists in the northern part of the country led by one Belo Turji are making an incursion into Yorubaland in the western part of Nigeria.

“We recall the incessant kidnapping of and attacks on innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States. We also recall the sacking of certain villages in the Imeko area of Ogun State last week.

“These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means.

“The lamentations by Governors of Niger, Zamfara, Benue, Nassarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina states on how terrorists seem to be dictating the pace in their areas ought to serve as a wake-up call for the governments and the security agencies.

“Afenifere acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the security situation going by his recent expressions on the issue. For instance, the President ordered for a ‘robust’ military intervention in the wake of terrorists’ take-over of some local government areas in Niger State just as he asked Nigerians to put their prayers for security before God. The latter he said in a message delivered on his behalf when Governor Ganduje of Kano State hosted the head of Tijanniyah organisation worldwide in Kano last week.”