Afenifere chapters disown Oba Olaitan as new leader

The United Kingdom and United States of America chapters of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, have disowned the pronouncement of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the new leader of the group.

The Eagle Online recalls that after the death of the former Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Oba Olaitan was named the new leader.

But reacting to the development, the UK and US chapters of the group said it does not recognise this position in any of the factions within Afenifere.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Chairmen of Afenifere in the US and UK, Dr. Durojaiye Akindutire and Engr. Babatunde Shianaba respectively, the chapters said: “The UK and US Chapters of Afenifere categorically refute the erroneous assertion that Oba Oladipo Olaitan has emerged as the leader of any faction within Afenifere. This misleading claim is not only fallacious but also a grave affront to the esteemed institution of Afenifere, which has stood as a beacon of Yoruba socio-political advancement for decades.

“Afenifere remains a structured and principled organisation under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a revered elder statesman whose wisdom and steadfast guidance continue to shape the destiny of the Yoruba people. It is wholly against Yoruba culture and values for younger individuals to belittle elders or seek to usurp the authority of well-established leaders. Those parading themselves as representatives of a so-called faction of Afenifere are nothing more than political opportunists and self-serving power traders. If they wish to establish a separate entity, they are at liberty to do so, but they must desist from exploiting Afenifere’s revered name to further their personal ambitions.

“Afenifere has always been a movement dedicated to the welfare of the Yoruba people within Nigeria, advocating for justice, equity, and good governance. The very notion that a faction could claim to represent Afenifere while acting in direct contradiction to its founding principles is patently absurd. We urge such individuals to educate themselves on the rich and noble history of Afenifere rather than engage in reckless political manoeuvring. As the Yoruba adage wisely states, Atubọ̀ ọ̀ṣìkà kì í dá,treachery never ends well.

“Furthermore, we call upon Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution Oba Oladipo Olaitan against meddling in Afenifere’s affairs in a manner that is both divisive and destructive. Traditional rulers are expected to serve as custodians of peace and unity, not as instruments of discord within respected socio-political structures. It is beneath the dignity of an Oba to allow himself to be manipulated as a pawn in efforts to destabilise an organisation that has tirelessly championed the cause of Yoruba progress.

“It is preposterous that a fourth-class Oba from a remote hamlet in Ijesha land, Alaago-Kajola, would harbour ambitions of leading Afenifere and, by extension, the Yoruba people. The rebellious Olaitan, who contested as the gubernatorial candidate of the now-defunct NDP in Osun State in 2007, was forewarned by Afenifere leaders against his dalliance with the remnants of the late General Sani Abacha’s political machinery. He chose to disregard this wise counsel, demonstrating a long-standing pattern of pursuing an anti-Yoruba agenda.

“We urge our esteemed leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to cease tolerating the disruptive antics of Oba Olaitan and to expel him summarily from Afenifere. His actions have made it abundantly clear that he harbours no genuine commitment to the organisation’s ideals. Since 16th March 2021, he has neither visited the leader’s residence in Akure nor attended any official meetings. His continued association with Afenifere is untenable; he must be expelled, just as others who falsely parade themselves as Afenifere members but lack any legitimate affiliation with the organisation.

“To be unequivocal, Afenifere has no faction. It remains resolutely under the undisputed leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Any attempt to sow confusion or distort the truth will ultimately fail, for history and justice shall always prevail.”

