Afe Babalola urges Tinubu’s government to seek debt relief for Nigeria

Legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola on Sunday at Ado-Ekiti enjoined the in-coming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu to prioritise debt forgiveness from Nigeria’s creditor countries and from multilateral financial institutions.

The proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti gave the advice on the side-line of a lecture delivered at the university by Professor of Intelligent Infrastructure System, Prof. Bamidele Adebisi.

The lecture was entitled: “Smart infrastructure: Catalyst for sustainable development.’’

Babalola argued that debt forgiveness or cancellation would help to relieve Nigeria of its foreign debt overhang, noting that the country currently uses sizeable percentage of its revenue on debt servicing.

He also enjoined the in-coming administration to cut expenditures and undertake reforms that would scale down governance costs as well as ease the country’s fiscal burden.

In the lecture, Prof. Adebisi said technology had become a game- changer to address challenges in the areas of food production and transportation.

He stressed the importance of technology across all sectors of development, noting that technology had become the catalyst for societal development.