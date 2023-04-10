Afe Babalola mourns Ajibola, describes death as personal loss

A legal icon and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has described the death of Justice Bola Ajibola as not only shocking and unfortunate, but a personal loss that will take some time to forget.

Babalola’s description is contained in a statement personally signed by him, Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He said that the demise of Ajibola, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, had robbed the country of one of her finest jurists and educationists.

“I was shocked beyond description when I received the sad news of the departure of the eminent jurist and Educationist, Hon. Justice Bola Ajibola, SAN, to eternity at the ripe age of 89,” he said.

The elder statesman said that the passage of “the international jurist of no mean description and an educationist of the deepest dye, who adorned the Bar with dignity and occupied the Bench with honour and character” was even more painful.

This, he said, particularly when one considered his warm disposition and stellar contributions to the Bar and the Bench at the international level before going home to rest in the bosom of Allah.

“I have seen the departed learned justice at close quarters. I have seen him at work and I have also seen him at play.

“I interacted with him in the court and outside the court and found him to be a genial and humble person who is sold to hard work”, he said

“Our departed lordship and compatriot was a multi-talented legal practitioner and internationally-acclaimed jurist, an epitome of decency and a towering model of a quintessential gentleman who has succeeded in all of his endeavours.

“I knew the departed jurist and educationist way back in 1962 in England, when our paths crossed each other, during the preparation for our Bar examination.

This was at the time the former Federal Attorney-General of the Federation, later Chief Justice of Nigeria and later President of International Court of Justice, the late Hon. Justice Teslim Olawale Elias, SAN, was preparing the ground for the establishment of Nigerian Law School.

“Because we were already pursuing our Bar examination in England then, the Nigerian Law students in England rightfully felt that they would not be part of the bourgeoning Nigerian Law School.

“The Nigerian students in England and Ireland then set up a body to drive our point home.

“I was the Secretary of the Students’ body. This was my first time of meeting the departed jurist.

“At some point in the pursuit of our common goal, most of the Yoruba students in our fold back-pedaled, but the bold, courageous and selfless Hon. Justice Bola Ajibola was undeterred,” he said.

Babalola, who is the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) recalled that the late Ajibola later came back to Nigeria, adding that he had a most successful practice, specializing in Commercial Law and International Arbitration.

“He (Ajibola) thereafter rose quickly to the top of his chosen career.

“It cannot be forgotten in a hurry how he founded the Institute of Chartered Arbitration of Nigeria, a very important arm of administration of justice the world over, on July 18, 1988.

“From this point, the Institute began to grow. Later, Justice Ajibola yielded the presidency of the Institute to the late Hon. Justice Kayode Esho, who later handed over to me as President in 2009.

“I have since passed the baton of leadership to my erstwhile Deputy, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, as the president of the institute.

Describing the late jurist as a committed Minister in the temple of justice, he said that Ajibola was, at various times, President of NBA, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and a Judge of the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

“This charming, knowledgeable, honourable and very respectful man was a Barman and a good example of honourable occupant of the Bench to the core.

“That he was considerate and humble can be at any point in time taken to the bank.

“He was an altruistic person to the core, who was a good example of what a legal practitioner and a judge should be.

“He was highly cerebral, good natured, committed and an excellent team player who did not find it difficult to achieve peace for himself and accommodation with his environment.

“His altruism could be gleaned from his establishing a faith-based private university, Crescent University, in his homestead, Abeokuta, after retirement, for the educational and spiritual upliftment of Nigerian youths.

“He was a dogged fighter, at least, in the hallowed bowels of our courts, who would stop at nothing to pursue any course he believed in.

“He was honest, diligent and forthright as well as always willing and available to help others grow and flourish.

“What stands this gentleman out is his vaunting patriotism, unbending determination, unalloyed selflessness and his strength of character to use his office and, indeed, his all for the achievement of the good of the majority,” he said.

Babalola further described Ajibola as a firm and fervent believer in the rules, which he kept to the letter.

“He mentored not a few. He was loved, adored and admired by many.

“His God-given gifts of deep knowledge and application of the law, his incorruptibility and moral uprightness as well as forthrightness did not elude any discerning mind in his lifetime and even in death.

“He did justice to all who bowed before him, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

“No wonder, he earned the respect of all corners because he did not find it difficult, through interpretation of the law, to remedy equities that have been wronged and strived to make inequality equal,” he said

The legal luminary also noted that the deceased carried himself with grace, dignity and integrity, knowing full well that one false sentence could do great harm to a nation or a generation.

“During his lifetime, it was not difficult for anyone that came his way to appreciate his palpable erudition, his deep knowledge of the law, calmness and his willingness to help others around him,” Babalola remarked.