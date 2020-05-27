Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, has maintained innocence with regards to allegations that seek to impugn his honour and the reputation of the bank.

Adesina said this in a statement he personally signed and issued on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that United States Department of Treasury had called for an independent probe of allegations levelled against Adesina on corruption after being cleared by the bank’s ethics committee.

He said in spite of unprecedented attempts to tarnish his reputation and prejudice the bank’s governance procedures, he remained unperturbed because he was not guilty of the alleged offences.

He said: “In recent weeks and over the last few days especially, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support received from around the world.

“I have absolute confidence in the integrity of the bank that I lead and its governance systems, rules and procedures. I sincerely appreciate the support of the bank’s shareholders.

“At this time, I remain confidence that ultimately and as one collective, the bank will emerge stronger than before and continue to support Africa’s development drive.

“I draw great inspiration from my heroes, Nelson Mandela and Kofi Anan whose lives have shown that through pain we grow.

“I am confident that fair, transparent and just processes that respect the rules, procedures and governance systems of the bank, and the rule of law, will ultimately prove that I have not violated the code of ethics of this extraordinary institution.

“I will continue to work with each and everyone of our shareholders to ensure that AfDB maintains its hard earned global reputation and that our credible and well-functioning institutional and governance systems are reinforced.”

Adesina said he would continue to work collectively with other stakeholders to fulfil the mission of the bank’s founders to accelerate and transform Africa’s development.

