The African Public Relations Association will frown at any undue interference in the ongoing investigation of the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina.

Rather, APRA is insisting that due process must be followed.

The President of the association, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, on behalf of the Executive Council made this known in a letter to the chairperson and board of AfDB.

In the letter, Badejo-Okusanya clearly stated the position of APRA, bearing in mind the key objectives of establishing AfDB

The letter said: “Without prejudice to previous, on-going or future investigations at the bank, we insist that they must all follow the extant rules of the bank. APRA will frown at undue influence outside the bank’s established channels. As an African institution, albeit with some non-regional stakeholders, AfDB must solve its problems within the context of Africa which is the principal stakeholder.

“

“APRA as the self appointed reputation drivers for Africa, with a strong pro Africa vision, believes that it is in our collective interest and integrity, that one of the strongest reputation assets of the continent, the AfDB, is not sacrificed on the alter of international politics.”

APRA noted that for four years running, the AfDB received triple-AAA ratings from four major global agencies, which is incontrovertible proof that the institution is moving the continent forward and fulfilling its mandate.

The letter cited AfDB’s establishment of regional offices that has brought the bank’s impact closer to Africans.

This, it considers a clear positive.

Part of the bank’s achievements also listed by the association is the up-shoot in its loan income from $563 million in 2015 to $803 million in 2017.

APRA placed on record that these achievements were under the administration of Dr. Adesina, a clear testament to his vision and exemplary leadership.

The letter ended by urging the chairman to take objective decisions with a “keen eye on history”, while APRA continues to monitor developments at the bank.

APRA is the umbrella body for the practice of public relations in Africa with a mandate to drive the continent’s positive narrative.