The African Development Bank Group and the Africa Finance Corporation will meet industry and business leaders in Abuja, Nigeria on July 9, 2019 as part of a roadshow to woo investors ahead of its second Africa Investment Forum in November.

AIF – the continent’s biggest investment marketplace for accelerated economic transformation – is slated for November 11 to 13, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It is dedicated to advancing projects throughout Africa to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

The Abuja roadshow targets chief executive officers, captains of industry, State Governments and other key players that will re-affirm Nigeria’s investment-ready status.

The event will build on the quantity and quality of deals brokered in 2018, as well as explore investment opportunities across the continent.

By convening Nigeria’s premium project sponsors, borrowers, lenders and investors, the roadshow will showcase bankable projects, attract financing, and provide platforms for investing across multiple countries.

