Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended President Muhammed Buhari for his support to the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, by both backing his nomination by the previous Dr. Goodluck Jonathan Administration and his reelection.

Obasanjo spoke on Monday when he received the leadership of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, led by the National President, Desmond Nwachukwu, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Pent House residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said: “I must commend the Federal Government for the support given to him to get this second term ticket.

“You know that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, recommended him before this new government came on board.

“The government could have rejected him.

“So, I must commend the President for supporting him all through.

“Also, let me acknowledge and commend some of my colleagues, the 14 former Presidents in Africa, for joining me immediately I drew their attention to it.

“Some present Presidents also deserve commendations too.”

Obasanjo then solicited support for the education of Nigerian students, adding: “If Adesina had not gone to school, no matter the innate ability God might have given him, he would not have got to where he is today.

“So, the first thing is how do we get about 14 million children, who are out of school now back to school.

“Fourteen million children who should have been in school, undergoing education training that will make them contribute to the development of the country in the near future.

“It is having a good education that will make them a good product to market in the global world like Adesina.

“Not only him, we have several like him, including the AFRISM President, Dr. Oramah,”

Nwachukwu had earlier told Obasanjo that the former President’s penchant for grooming talents for leadership positions led to the emergence of Adesina.

He said: “The association is therefore using this opportunity to congratulate you on the historic re-election of Adesina.

“And we are ready to make our doors open for you to equally tap from many of our qualified members for such leadership positions.”

Nwachukwu also hinted that the proposed School of Broadcasting in Abeokuta is to be named after the former President.

On the entourage of Nwachukwu were the 2nd National Vice President, Hellen Okon; Member of the Board of Trustees, Gbenga Adebayo-Oladunnil Veteran Broadcasters Ibiyemi Ajadi and Asamu Akinrinde; Femi Omilani, Chairman, Ogun State chapter; Adekunle Abolade, Chairman, Osun State chapter; and Seun Awodele of the Oyo State chapter.