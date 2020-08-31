A foremost peace advocacy group in Oyo State, Political Awareness Group, has described the re-election of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank as well deserved and good omen for Africa development.

In a congratulatory message signed by Abdulwahid Olowonjaye and Hon. Abbas Agbara, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group said they were not surprised on Adesina’s re-election owing to his past track records.

They said: “We at PAG, a body of Muslim Professionals with interest in good governance, equity and justice, hereby rejoice with family, friends, professional colleagues, Oyo state and Nigeria over the historic re-election of Dr Adesina as President of AfDB.

“We commend members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support and confidence they have for this great son of Africa.”

The group noted that if not for the performance and the incorruptible nature of Adesina, the criticism that trailed his first term towards the end could have affected his re-election bid.

PAG said: “It is believed that the AfDB President would have learnt a lot from the last minute criticism that characterized his first tenure in office. If not for the sincerity, transparency and the love for the development of Africa, the internal politics could have consumed his second term ambition.”

“You deserve an accolade as you have indeed left an indelible mark in the annal of history for being one of the very few Nigerians that can survive allegations of corruption and favouritism under two international probe panels!”

With the second term confirmed, PAG urged Dr. Adesina not to relent in his efforts to use the instrumentality of AfDB to enhance the development of Africa.

They said: “Now, that the opportunity of another 5 years has come, Dr Adesina must not derail from his slogan of ‘Africa first’ and pursue rigorously the objectives of the bank which are to promote a sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty in Africa.”

While acknowledging the sterling performance of Dr. Adesina during his first term in office, PAG prayed for more divine wisdom, good health, among other things for him and his entire team to move AfDB to greater heights.

“We also pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen Dr Adesina and grant him the wherewithal to enable him serve humanity in greater capacity after a successful tenure in his current office,” the group prayed.

“We are, however, ready to offer our professional service and advice from time to time to enhance the performance of Dr Adesina in the discharge of his duties to the humanity.”