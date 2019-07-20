Imama Amapakabo, the Assistant Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has revealed on Facebook the call he received from the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T. B. Joshua, on the eve of Nigeria’s semifinal encounter against Algeria at the African Cup Of Nations.

Amapakabo, who is also in charge of Nigeria’s U-23 National Team, disclosed that the prominent Nigerian cleric told him whoever wins the encounter would go on to take the coveted trophy.

He wrote: “Got a call from Prophet T.B. Joshua on the eve of our game against Algeria and he prophesied that we should play that game as the finals – in other words, whoever wins the game wins the cup,” the former Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors boss wrote on his personal Facebook account. “And true to his words, it came to pass.”

After Algeria secured a last-gasp semifinal victory against the Super Eagles – courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez free-kick in the dying seconds – they emerged champions against a spirited Senegal team after a freakish early goal for the North Africans that took a wicked deflection.

It was the second triumph for the Desert Foxes at the AFCON, following their victory against Nigeria 29 years ago in 1990.

. Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria.

—