AFCON: StarTimes affirms Nigerians’ support for Super Eagles

Digital cable TV firm, StarTimes says Nigerians have rekindled their confidence in the Super Eagles and can’t wait to watch their next matches showing live on its HD.

StarTimes Friday praised the Super Eagles on their impressive take off match against Pharaohs of Eqypt. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Nigerian side.

Nigeria and Sudan match is scheduled for 5pm, Saturday, January 15 at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Yaounde.

Viewers at home, StarTimes assured can watch live on its World Football channel in high definition picture quality.

It also stated that Football fans can pay-per-day to enjoy the thrills at N200 for classic bouquet (antenna users) and N400 for super bouquet (dish users). Fans can also watch online via the StarTimes-ON mobile app which costs just N400 weekly for sport VIP subscription.

“Moses Simon, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho were impressive in the game against Eqypt and a win against Sudan on Saturday would qualify Nigeria into the knockout stage, with a game to spare.

“Sudan, meanwhile, were lucky against Guinea Bissau in their opening game after their opponents missed a penalty.

In head-to-head (h2h) history and results, both countries have met fourteen times, with Nigeria having eight wins, Sudan having two wins, and four draws” the TV outfit said.

The digital TV recalled that the Super Eagles endured a dull build-up to the tournament.

Following their dominant victory over Egypt’s Pharaohs, the Super Eagles have been tipped by fans to lift the 33rd AFCON title.

The tournament is to end February 6, 2022.