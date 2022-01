Actions continue today in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

In today’s (Monday) schedule under Group B, Senegal will tackle Zimbabwe at 2 p.m while Guinea will lock horns with Malawi, by 5 p.m.

The two matches are to hold at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam)

Other schedules for today are published below:

Group C

Ghana vs Morocco, 5 p.m; Comoros vs Gabon, 8 p.m.

Similarly, the matches are to hold at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde)

NAN