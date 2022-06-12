AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles vs Sao Tome live on StarTimes

The affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes will air the AFCON Qualifiers’ game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and São Tomé & Príncipe on Monday at 2 pm live and in HD on its World Football channel.

Nigeria kicked off their qualifying campaign on a winning note after coming from behind to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Thursday evening.

However, São Tomé and Príncipe began their qualification campaign on an unimpressive manner, as they lost 5-1 to Guinea-Bissau.

Even though it was a victory against Sierra Leone, Super Eagles team displayed a lacklustre performance. After the match. Super Eagles’ head coach, Jose Peseiro, said he would be happy to see his team not just winning matches but also playing well to secure more victories.

Ex-Nigeria midfielder Henry Nwosu has warned the Super Eagles against underrating Sao Tome & Principe in their next Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo believes he and his teammates will improve after their 2-1 victory against Sierra Leone.

“It’s our first game with our coach, with all of us together, we are going to improve, and we are going to get better in the games to come. We can always improve, we are definitely going to get better and stronger in the games to come.”

