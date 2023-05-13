AFCON qualifier: Sierra Leone captain doubtful for Nigeria showdown

Sierra Leone skipper Steven Caulker, 31, is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks after successful surgery on his knee on Thursday.



The experienced defender sustained the injury in Wigan Athletic’s final goalless draw of the English Championship season against Rotherham United this week.



Sierra Leone is set to host Nigeria on June 18 at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia, and the Leone Stars skipper is doubtful to be fully fit on time.



The Africa Cup of Nations matchday five qualifier is a must-win game for John Keister’s team if they are to revive hopes of reaching Ivory Coast 2023.



It’s a 50-50 that the former Tottenham and Liverpool defender could captain Leone Stars against Nigeria. Sierra Leone revamped their hopes of reaching 2023 AFCIN in Ivory Coast with a comfortable 2-0 victory over their Central African opponent Sao Tome and Principe, on March 26 in Morocco.



As a result, they stand third in Group A behind Super Eagles on nine points and Guinea Bissau on seven first and second, respectively.



The Super Eagles, who are aiming for a third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations appearance, suffered a defeat to Guinea-Bissua at home but regained the top spot by defeating Bissau in March.