AFCON qualifier: Peseiro unleashes Osimhen, Sadiq Umar on Sierra Leone

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, has unleashed the striking dou of Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar on Sierra Leone in this evening AFCON 2023 qualifying clash against Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Francis Uzoho retained his place in goal and will get cover from Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina.

Nigeria’s midfield will be marshalled by Moses Simon, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

The substitutes are Adeleye, Adeyinka, Emmanuel Dennis, Ahmed Musa, Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, Abdullahi Shehu, Frank Onyeka and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The tie is slated to kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.