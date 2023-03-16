AFCON qualifier: Peseiro drops Ighalo, Ekong, Okoye, four others

Striker Odion Ighalo’s, stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong’s and six other top player’s names were conspicuously missing on the list of players invited for the double-header African Cup of Nations qualifier clash against the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau.



Other regulars whose names are missing on the list are; Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and Shehu Abdullahi.



The Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, however, opted for new players as replacements for those that were omitted from the list.



The new entrants are; Rivers United goalkeeper, Victor Sochima, Giant Brillar’s Kingsley Aniagboso, Flying Eagles’ captain, Daniel Bameyi and Boavista FC of Portugal player, Bruno Onyemachi.



The double-header is slated to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, 24th March while the reverse fixture is billed for Monday, 27th March, at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.



Meanwhile, all the invited players are expected in camp in Abuja from this Sunday to begin their preparations for the games.