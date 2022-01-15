AFCON: Nigeria – Egypt match, my best game ever – Simon

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon Friday said the Nigeria’s opening match in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Egypt was his best game ever.

Simon while fielding questions from newsmen said the style and tactics of Coach Eguavoen had impacted positively and improved his game greatly.

“The game against Egypt was one of my best games in the past two years.

“You know we changed our coach and of course, we changed tactics. So, every coach has his own mentality and how he impacts the players.

“With the previous one, I played based on his own instructions and with the current coach, he gives me the freedom to bring what you have in your club.

“So, I believe that has helped me and my teammates alot,”he said.

On missing missing many chances in the game against Egypt, Simon said he wasn’t perfect and was still a work in progress.

“We are working on it with the coach. Of course, we are not perfect.

“The likes of Emmanuel Amuneke and others are legends in the game and we watched them play live on television. So, we learn from them.

“I am not Messi or Ronaldo, everyone makes mistakes and everyone tries to improve.

“We are trying to improve in our game everyday,” he said.

Recall that Nigeria defeated their Egyptian counterparts 1-0 in their AFCON Group D clash in Garoua, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles had their last training session at the practice pitch of the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua Friday before their second group D game against Sudan on Saturday, at 5pm.