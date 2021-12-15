AFCON may be cancelled due to spread of Omicron variant

According to RMC Sport, the Africa Cup of Nations could be cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron COVID variant.

The competition should take place from January 9 to February 6 and had already been delayed by 18 months.

According to RMC Sport in France, the Confederation of African Football (CAN) is considering cancelling this year’s edition because of the spread of the so-called Omicron variant.

Many Serie A stars would be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, including Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen, Milan’s Fodé Ballo-Touré, Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessié, Bologna’s Musa Barrow, Fiorentina’s Alfred Duncan and Cagliari’s Keita Baldé.

Premier League clubs are considering not making their players available for the competition given that the restrictions in place in the UK, would force footballers to quarantine upon their return from Africa and miss more matches.

Inter’s next Champions League opponents Liverpool have Naby Keita, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah who are supposed to travel to Cameroon, where the competition should take place in less than a month.