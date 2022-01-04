AFCON: Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu to lead FG’s delegation to Cameroon

The Federal Government has named the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu

as the head of a high powered delegation, to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, starting in Cameroon on Sunday.

Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Toyin Ibitoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

Others named as part of the contigent were, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Mr Obinna Ogba and Mr Olumide Osoba.

Other members of the delegation are, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Also in the contigent are the minister of youth and sports development, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of State for Finance, Clem Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi as well as a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Others expected to be part of a special delegation were Sunday Asefun, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Allen Onyeama, Chairman of Airpeace, Bisi Adebutu, Executive Director, Premier Lotto, Emmanuel Orhiaki, Executive Director Marketing, Nigeria Breweries.

The list is completed by Karl Toriola, Managing Director, MTN and Alfred Olajide, Managing Director of Coca-cola.

The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on Monday, ahead of Nigeria’s first game on January 11 in Garoua.

The group games will be played in Garoua with Nigeria’s first game against Egypt.

Recall that the Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau. NAN