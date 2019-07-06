Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory over the Lions of Cameroon on Saturday in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations decided in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Eagles scored first through Odion Ighalo, but the Cameroonians replied with two goals to lead 2-1 at half time.

Eagles however recorded two goals through Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to wrap up the game at 3-2.

Nigeria with this victory has qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2019 AFCON taking place in the North African country.

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate said the victory was sweet because the Eagles eliminated the defending champions of the continental competition.

Kalu said: “It was a big game by all standards and I am happy with the response of the boys, especially when we were down by two goals.

”Cameroon/Nigeria is always a big match any day but the hard fighting spirit of the Eagles was key to the victory recorded. I am so happy that we scale the hurdle because to crash out in the second round would have been ridiculous.

“Nigerians love the game and the victory over Cameroon is a good one for the country.”

Kalu, the Pillar of Sports in Africa, charged the team not to over-celebrate the victory.

Rather, he said Gernot Rohr and his wards should work harder to go further in the tournament.

“There should be better focus because it is getting tougher at AFCON. We have great players and I believe if the coaching crew deploys the players well, the Eagles can go all the way in Egypt,” Kalu added.