Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has tested positive for coronavirus.

It was gathered that he will miss the match against Benin Republic at 5pm.

By testing positive, IwobI is also expected to miss next Tuesday’s clash against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

According to reports, Benin’s Rodrigue kossi and Jacques Bessan will also miss out for testing positive.

Details later…