AFCON: Gov. Bello hails Super Eagles over an impressive start

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commended the Super Eagles for an impressive start and 1-0 victory the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onogwu Muhammed, Wednesday, urged the Nigerian side to sustain the momentum all through the tournament.

Bello described the victory of Nigeria over Egypt as a sweet one, urging the team to put their eyes on the ultimate victory which is lifting the trophy.

The governor noted, just like other Nigerian soccer enthusiasts, he strongly believed in the Nigerian team, adding that their spectacular outing was a preview of what to expect in the ongoing championship.

Bello charged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team to remain good examples on and off the pitch, and give Nigerians and other fans of theirs more exhilarating moments to celebrate.

While praising the general performance of the team and the technical crew, Governor Bello specially commended the Super Eagles defence for its cohesion that remained impenetrable for the Egyptian strikers throughout the game.

He charged the team to soar like an eagle and write another glorious page in the soccer folklore for the country. NAN