AFCON: CAF announces $5 million prize for the winner

The organizers of the 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) say the winner of the Championship will return home with a prize of $5million (about N2.8 billion).

The decision was taken Friday in Douala, Cameroon during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee meeting.

It was gathered that the winners’ prize money was increased from $4.5 million, representing an increase of about 11 percent.

CAF, in a statement, said the increase was in line with its commitment to rewarding merit performance and enhancing the status of the competition.

Similarly, the competition’s runners-up will receive $2.75 million, which is up from $2.5 million, an increase of 10 percent.

The prize monies for the semi-finalists and the quarter-finalists were also increased, with the total sum of the increase on all prize monies being $1.85.

The new AFCON prize money structure is as follows:

Winners: 5 million dollars (an increase of 500,000 dollars)

Runners-up: 2.75 million dollars (an increase of 250,000 dollars)

Semi-Finalists: 2.2 million dollars (an increase of 200,000 dollars)

Quarter-Finalists: 1.175 million dollars (an increase of 175,000 dollars).

