Captain Mbark Boussoufa scored in the last minute to hand Morocco a 1-0 win over South Africa as they took top place in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 100% record.

It was a third successive one goal victory at the tournament for Morocco, who finished ahead of Ivory Coast in the standings with South Africa third.

South Africa must now wait to see whether they finish as one of the four best third placed teams and also take a place in the last 16.

Boussoufa hammered home from close range after the South African defence had failed to clear a 90th minute free kick.