AFCON: Amokachi, Togo’s Adebayor root for Nigeria against Tunisia

Former Super Eagles defender, Daniel Amokachi, and highly-rated Togolese player, Emmanuel Adebayor, have rooted for Nigeria against Tunisia in the forthcoming AFCON match.

Amokachi, who is married to a Tunisian woman, said in a viral video that he is rooting for his country.

He told the Super Eagles to keep pushing one game at a time.

Amokachi, popularly called “the bull” donned the number 14 shirt for the Super Eagles at the 1994 African Cup of Nations, where they emerged winner of the 19th edition of the tournament.

“We are soaring to the finals, but one day at a time. We know the game will be tricky, Tunisia is like the British weather, today they are shitty, the next second, they are flying. So we have to win it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adebayor stated in a short viral video, “originally, my parents are from Nigeria, and I am a Nigerian, so you guys have to win for me. If you don’t want to win for yourself, it is your problem, but win for me. Super Eagles, we need to celebrate, we need to party, we need to dance.”

Emmanuel Adebayor was the 2008 African Footballer of the year.

He represented Togo at the 2010 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, where he helped the team reach the quarter-finals. He is also Togo’s highest goalscorer.