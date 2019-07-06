Mutiu Adepoju, ex international, has hailed Super Eagles win over Cameroon at the 2019 AFCON with a call on the team to be more cohesive in their next matches.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles on Saturday defeated their Indomitable Lions counterpart 3-2 in a thrilling round of 16 match in Alexandria, Egypt to qualify for the quarter-finals stage.

Adepoju, who commended the hard fought win, however, told NAN that the team still needs to improve in all departments to go far in the competition.

He said: “It was a hard fought win, so we need to just commend and congratulate the boys.

“After scoring the first goal, I think we relaxed a little bit and that allowed our opponent to back into the game, scoring two goals in less than four minutes.”

He stressed the need for the team to be more cohesive and avoid loss of concentration throughout the duration of the game.

The former Super Eagles midfielder called for a mass attack and mass defence approach in the quarter-finals match, with each department of the team helping each other on and off the ball.

He said: “The team should attack as a group and not always leave Igahlo isolated upfront.

“The attackers and midfielders must also join the defence when the pressure is on us. We should break play from midfield and avoid those diagonal crosses into our box.”

NAN reports that the Super Eagles will take on the winners of the Egypt versus South Africa match on Wednesday.