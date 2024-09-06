Victor Osimhen has arrived in the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, camp of the Super Eagles for Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.
The Eagle Online is reporting that Osimhen was the last player to arrive following his move to Galatasaray from Napoli on Tuesday.
Osimhen had to travel to Turkey for his medicals before heading to Nigeria.
Also Read:
- UK Police to Nigerians: Stop threatening your husbands + Video
- Kano building collapse: Death toll rises – NEMA
- Petrol will be available by weekend – Minister
- AFCON 2025: Osimhen arrives Super Eagles camp + Video
- Nigeria’s crude oil production reaches 1.66m barrels per day
Other invited players for the double header had arrived at the camp earlier.