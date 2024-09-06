AFCON 2025: Osimhen arrives Super Eagles camp + Video

Victor Osimhen has arrived in the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, camp of the Super Eagles for Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Eagle Online is reporting that Osimhen was the last player to arrive following his move to Galatasaray from Napoli on Tuesday.

Osimhen had to travel to Turkey for his medicals before heading to Nigeria.

Other invited players for the double header had arrived at the camp earlier.

