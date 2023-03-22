AFCON 2023: Super Eagles train closed doors for Guinea Bissau doubleheader

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, on Tuesday trained behind closed doors for this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifier tie against Guinea Bissau in Abuja.

Journalists and fans aiming to catch a glimpse of the foreign professionals were barred from the team’s training.

The team trained inside the mainbowl of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer, confirmed that no media men and team supporters gained access to the training session, which began at 7pm Nigeria time.

Meanwhile, all the invited players have arrived camp and raring to go.

The players in camp are Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); and Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal).

Others are Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); and Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England).