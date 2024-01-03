AFCON 2023: Super Eagles to nest in 5-Star hotel + Photos

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will nest in a 5-Star hotel in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire when the team begin the campaign at the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian side, along with their eternal rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, chose Pullman Hotel in Abidjan.

Checks revealed that Pullman Abidjan is located in the heart of the Plateau, the business district, only 25 minutes from Felix Houphouet-Boigny airport.

The 5-star hotel has recently opened its doors to a hyper-connected and cosmopolitan clientele.

The hotel offers 265 spacious rooms, including 20 comfortable suites with breathtaking views of the Ebrie lagoon.

Pullman Abidjan embodies the ideal and trendy place for conferences or professional meetings with its seven modern and modular rooms.

The hotel is also based in the heart of the business district and within a walking distance of tourist attractions.

These are close by, with a 10 minutes walk to see the Great Mosque of Abidjan, and 20 minutes walk to places such as the Cathedral of Saint Paul and National Museum.