AFCON 2023: Super Eagles to host Guinea Bissau in qualification series

The Super Eagles will host the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in a Match Day 3 fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that match will hold March 24 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The visiting team’s National Federation, Federação de Futebol da Guiné-Bissau, is however yet to pick a date for the reverse fixture.

The match could be on either March 27 or March 28 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

This is because Guinea Bissau does not have a Confederation of African Football (CAF)-approved playing turf in the country of slightly over two million people.

NAN reports that on Match Day 1 of the qualifying series, the Super Eagles fought back from an 11th minute goal by Jonathan Morsay to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja.

This was after goals by Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

On Match Day 2, away in the Moroccan city of Agadir and in only the second competitive match for coach José Santos Peseiro, the Eagles set a new international win-record.

They defeated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 with four of the goals coming from Osimhen and two from Terem Moffi.

Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis completed the carnage.

Victory in both matches against Guinea-Bissau in March will earn the Eagles the ticket to the 2023 AFCON billed for Cote d’Ivoire in January. NAN