AFCON 2023: Super Eagles swell in Abu Dhabi + Full list

Nineteen players have arrived at Super Eagles’ camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the AFCON is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023 and end February 11, 2023.

The players in camp as at press time were Samuel Chukwueze, Stanley Nwabili, Captain Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Olorunleke Ojo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey.

Others were Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Victor Boniface, Bright Osayi Samuel and Raphael Onyedika

Players expected in camp include Victor Osimhen, Sadiq Umar, William Troost-Ekong, Alhassan Yusuf and Francis Uzoho.

Meanwhile, the team kicked off the build up ahead of the biennial tournament with a training session on Wednesday.