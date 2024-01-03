AFCON 2023: Super Eagles’ camp open in Abu Dhabi + Photos

The Super Eagles’ training camp will on Wednesday open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire this month.

The national team manager, Jose Peseiro, and his backroom staff on Tuesday arrived in Abu Dhabi for the exercise.

Premier League stars, including Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina, are expected as early birds in camp, just as Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria will kick off their 2023 AFCON campaign with a mouthwatering clash with Equatorial Guinea on January 14, before engaging the hosts, Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau on January 18 and 22 respectively.