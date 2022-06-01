AFCON 2023 qualifier: Super Eagles get new opponent after CAF ruling

Nigeria will now battle São Tomé and Príncipe after winning an appeal against Mauritius ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nation qualifier.

The CAF Disciplinary Board (08 May 2022) overturned the results of match São Tomé and Príncipe against Mauritius in the Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers played on 24 March 2022 on review with the CAF Appeals Board.

After hearing both parties’ presentations, the CAF Appeals Board ruled that: “The Appeal of São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association is considered admissible in form.

“The Appeal of the São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association is upheld and the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board is set aside in its entirety.

“The result of match between Mauritius and São Tomé and Príncipe is ratified and validated.

“The São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association shall be reimbursed the Appeal fees.”

The Nigerian side will face off with São Tomé and Príncipe on June 13.