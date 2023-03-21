AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Omeruo, Aribo, Uzoho hit Super Eagles camp

Spain-based defender, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho and Joe Aribo have stormed Super Eagles camp in Abuja on Monday ahead of AFCON 2023 doubleheader qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

Eleven players have so far arrived the camp, which officially opened on Monday for the AFCON double header.

Majority of the invited players, however, are expected to breeze into the camp on Tuesday.

Other players in camp are Kevin Akpoguma, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Semilogo Ajayi, Kingsley Aniagboso and Daniel Bameyi.

The double-header is slated to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, while the reverse fixture is billed for March 27 at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.